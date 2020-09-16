We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly looked absolutely breathtaking during her show on Wednesday, winning rave reviews for her fiery red dress.

The ITV star's bold fashion choice was the perfect pick-me-up for the mid-week slump – and her fans certainly agreed as they rushed to compliment Lorraine on her beautiful frock.

Lorraine stuck to her favourite style – a shirt dress – opting for Primrose Park's super-flattering maxi frock which featured white floral motifs and a cinched-in waist.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly unveils gorgeous hair transformation

"Gorgeous dress," complimented one follower. "You look stunning, love the dress!" said another. While a third added: "Love this dress Lorraine - fantastic on you - and colours suit you so well - radiant as ever."

It appears Lorraine's particular frock is no longer available, but luckily, you can shop a selection of Primrose Park's fabulous dresses in the Atterley sale.

Lorraine teamed her stand-out dress with a pair of nude heels from high street favourite Zara, and styled her brunette hair down in a chic and straight style, with glowing neutral makeup. We approve!

Lorraine Kelly knows how to rock a shirt dress

In the past, Lorraine's hair and makeup artist Helen Hand has chatted to HELLO! about her favourite products to use on Lorraine – and it's all about maintaining a healthy and luminous look.

"Lorraine does have beautiful skin naturally so for the show I don't really use a primer or prep the skin," Helen said.

"But when we do a shoot or red carpet events I will prep the skin first using Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and La Prairie eye cream.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation, £40, Selfridges

"I use a light coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."

As for the base, Lorraine's go-to is Chanel. "I love Chanel, they always seem to get it right," her MUA adds.

"It covers without being heavy or pasty looking, leaving the skin radiant. For the show I use Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation in number 50."

