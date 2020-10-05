We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has shown off her go-to Sunday attire on Instagram, and she looks so cosy!

The star shared a gorgeous shot on her Instagram Story as she snuggled on the sofa, cuddling a teddy bear and wearing a gorgeous neutral hoodie. And while we're used to seeing Posh rocking tailored trousers and glamorous dresses, we're loving her off-duty look, too.

Victoria also showed off her incredible makeup-free skin, which looked glowing and gorgeous, even for a lazy Sunday. She simply captioned her snap: "I love Sundays".

Victoria showed off her incredible skin in the photo

We reckon the fashion designer is wearing her Reebok VB hoodie from her own range with the sports brand, which she sweetly refers to as 'Veebok'.

WATCH: Victoria shows off her go-to Autumn look

The cotton pull-on costs £230, and we can imagine that Victoria likes to team it with a pair of comfy leggings or matching joggers, and trainers.

Reebok X Victoria Beckham hoody, £230, Selfridges

The site's description reads: "This cosy layer is made with premium cotton French terry for a soft, dry hand feel. An oversize logo stands out on one sleeve."

It's been a busy few days for Victoria, so we're not surprised she was happy to be chilling on the sofa come Sunday.

Victoria has posed in her 'Veebok' loungewear before

Her latest big announcement was the launch of her own range of lipsticks for Victoria Beckham Beauty, which she has sweetly named after her Spice Girls alter ego, Posh.

She launched her lipsticks on Saturday

She said of the new range: "I am excited to celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal for me, because lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it.

"Each shade is inspired by a specific memory - and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."

