Alesha Dixon's stunning BGT final dress will blow you away All eyes were on the BGT judge

Alesha Dixon saved the best 'till last, wowing Britain's Got Talent viewers with her gorgeous dress for Saturday night's grand final. The former Mis-Teeq singer made a statement in a voluminous yellow tulle gown that highlighted her long legs.

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Alesha Dixon's partner

The 42-year-old beauty took ITV viewers' breath away when she emerged in her gorgeous dress to help Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo – who is stepping in for Simon Cowell following his shock accident – crown the BGT 2020 winner.

Alesha paired her stunning look with oversized earrings and wore her hair in a sleek style. She opted for shimmery gold makeup to complete the look.

Alesha Dixon stole the show during the BGT final

Viewers had plenty of opinions about the mother-of-two's stylish choice of attire, taking to Twitter to comment. One wrote, "Alesha looks stunning in that dress #BGT" while another joked, "I see Alesha Dixon came dressed like Big Bird tonight #BGT".

SO CUTE: See BGT judge Alesha's adorabale family album

Alesha's funky look has got us reminiscing about some of our favourite pieces she's worn over the last few weeks. For last weekend's semi-final, she donned a statement black patterned mini dress punctuated by bold red roses.

The Mis-Teeq star has wowed with her BGT looks this series

The week before, she opted for a striking black dress that featured show-stopping puffed sleeves. Pairing her fabulous off-the-shoulder look with dangling earrings and with her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, the star proved yet again that she's one of the best-dressed celebrities around.

INSPO: Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' incredible houses

Alesha has been making a poignant statement with her Britain's Got Talent looks over the course of this year's series, championing black-owned brands and showing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Alesha proudly wore a Black Lives Matter pendant

She memorably donned a bright yellow dress and a gold necklace which featured a BLM pendant following dance troupe Diversity's headline-making, racially charged performance.

Alesha was one of several stars who praised ITV for standing by the dance troupe, revealing how "proud" she was of the former BGT winners for taking a stand.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.