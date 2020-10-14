Emily Andre just stunned us with her incredible activewear snap She posed in the home gym she shares with husband Peter

Emily Andre only joined Instagram a week ago, but she's already given us a peek at her off-duty wardrobe!

The NHS doctor shared a gorgeous snap of herself working out in her home gym, looking incredible in her black leggings and pink crop top.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's daring autumn look gets her mother-in-law's seal of approval

"First day back exercising in a while! Although I find it hard to get motivated, it's a great way to keep a healthy mind as well as a healthy body," she captioned it. "Just hoping I can keep it up!"

Emily showed off her activewear in a new photo

Fans quickly flooded the post with their compliments, with one writing: "You look so amazing! Need tips on how you still look good while juggling kids, work and a home!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Emily wears stunning white dress for Loose Women appearance

Another added: "Amazing advice! Healthy mind and healthy body… love this!!"

Emily's husband Peter also sweetly reacted to her post - by sharing it on his own Instagram account. "I love my gym……. Oh, and @dr_emily_official," he joked.

Peter and Emily have an impressive gym in their home

The couple have quite the impressive fitness set-up in their home - the spacious room features plenty of equipment including a barbell, a cross trainer and a running machine.

The gym is a new addition to the Andre household. In September, Pete revealed his new project, which he has had kitted out with a waiting area, cardio and weights section – and even a coffee machine!

Wearing Closet London on Loose Women

Now Emily's launched her own Instagram account, we're hoping to see a little more of her gorgeous wardrobe. The medic recently made a Loose Women appearance with her husband, and wowed fans with her gorgeous white midi dress.

MORE: Kate Garraway is radiant in silky satin florals for latest GMB appearance

The NHS doctor chose an ultra-flattering number from Closet London - stocked at ASOS - for the show, which featured a fitted ruched bust and a flowing skirt with a subtle leg split.

Emily stunned at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2019

It seems that the pretty brunette is fond of doing her clothes shopping on ASOS, since she also wowed us in another affordable buy from the website when she accompanied Peter to a garden party at Buckingham Palace back in May 2019.

Perhaps she will share more of her high street buys with her fans on social media!