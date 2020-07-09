Peter Andre's wife Emily just rocked the yellow tracksuit we didn't know we needed The doctor fit in well for a trip to Ikea…

Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh has done the one thing we never thought possible – made us realise we've been missing a yellow tracksuit from our wardrobes.

The doctor looked the picture of sunshine – and so comfortable – in bright yellow joggers and matching jumper from Nike for an outing with her hubby on Thursday.

Hilariously, she wore the blinding ensemble for a trip to Ikea – which we're sure was unintentional – and blended in perfectly with the store's yellow shopping bag and giant walls.

Her husband made sure to let everyone know too, sharing a series of photos of Emily posing in the iconic furniture store. One image shows her holding up a shopping bag and giving the camera a thumbs-up, which Peter captioned: "I think Emily got the dress memo for IKEA :))."

Another image sees her sitting on a yellow chair. "What are the chances," Peter wrote. Several more photos followed of Emily standing next to anything yellow, which Peter really enjoyed pointing out, even creating his own hashtag, "#yellowfever".

Emily's specific tracksuit appears to have been available exclusively on ASOS, although it has now sadly sold out. But, there are plenty of other options should you wish to stand out from the crowd in a yellow tracksuit of your own.

Nike Mini Swoosh Boyfriend T-Shirt, £20, ASOS

If a T-shirt is more your thing, the 'Nike Running City Sleek' top is available in sizes XS-XL. Priced at £40, it features long sleeves, a scoop neck and is perfect for exercise or lounging.

Or, if you prefer to wear your sportswear outside of the gym – which is pretty much everyone at the moment – the Nike 'Mini Swoosh' boyfriend T-Shirt is a great alternative. With a slouchy fit, the £20 top will look just as great on you in your living room as it would in the pub – remember those?

