Lady Kitty Spencer certainly looks like royalty in her latest Instagram snap – and her stunning diamond jewellery is blinding!

Princess Diana's niece wowed fans in a gorgeous black gown as she modelled some beautiful bling by Bvlgari while standing on a grand spiral staircase.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer's Christian Dior knit has the sweetest slogan

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Kitty's style evolution

Her frock features a ruffled sweetheart neckline with a silk trim under the bust, but it was her diamond necklace and matching earrings by the Italian brand that really made the photo pop.

Captioning the exquisite snap, Kitty wrote: "Countdown to being reunited with my @bulgari Family in Roma, the heart of the brand."

Lady Kitty Spencer looked like royalty

Kitty's fans flooded the comments with compliments on her beautiful photo, with one writing: "Everything about this shot is perfect." "Stunning, gorgeous, beautiful," said another.

A third added: "You have something of your auntie lady D, she was as beautiful as you." And a fourth added: "You look more beautiful than this jewellery set."

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer's lavish Italian hotel is fit for royalty – see photos

Lady Kitty looked beautiful in a white gown

The 29-year-old is known for her timeless, and often luxurious, looks. In June, the model posed in more of her Bvlgari jewellery, praising the brand for its charitable work during the coronavirus crisis.

But it was Kitty's halterneck that really caught our eye! The white gown was truly the epitome of chic. The daughter of Earl Spencer captioned the snap: "Thank you @bulgari for all that you have done & continue to do during this time of great need.

"I'm very proud to be associated with a brand that uses their power to lead by example," she added before listing some of the efforts made by the jewellery house to help during the pandemic.

Kitty regularly models for Dolce and Gabbana, and many will remember the beautiful hand-painted green dress that she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.