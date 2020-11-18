We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford headed back to Loose Women on Wednesday, fronting the panel alongside Stacey Solomon, Janet Street Porter and Brenda Edwards, who tuned in from home.

Looking fabulous as always, the presenter later took to Instagram to share a twirling video of her latest outfit - and we're pleased to confirm she was rocking some high street buys!

Ruth's chic satin shirt is an on-trend piece from & Other Stories, while her waist-cinching pencil skirt is a Karen Millen classic, complete with a figure-flattering buckle belt.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ruth twirls in her gorgeous Loose Women outfit

She captioned her fashion video: "Shirt & skirt combo for @loosewomen today. Bottle green satin shirt @andotherstories, belted skirt @karen_millen, snake print court shoes @dune_london."

We're not surprised that fans were in love with the look - with many rushing to share their compliments on the post.

Satin shirt, £65, & Other Stories

"Llooovvvee the blouse!!!" one wrote, while another added: "You looked amazing Ruth as always."

The star's new shirt costs £65 from & Other Stories - and while her exact skirt appears to have sold out, there's a very similar version on the Karen Millen website for £76.30.

Belted pencil skirt, £76.30, Karen Millen

Ruth's Loose Women appearance comes as reports continue to circulate that the presenter and her husband Eamonn Holmes are set to be replaced on Friday's on This Morning by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

The beloved ITV host gave a recent interview to to the Mirror Notebook, before it was suggested that the couple were set to be axed from the show.

Eamonn and Ruth are rumoured to be leaving This Morning

She said of their hard work over the years: "We put the work in. We didn't do a reality show and get an overnight job on telly. We've come through the ranks."

She added: "Eamonn was only 19 when he started out. And he was doing the teatime news in Belfast during The Troubles. It was heavy stuff. And he's now got an OBE for services to broadcasting."

