Amanda Holden supported an independent designer with her gorgeous leather dress at Heart Radio on Monday, teaming her look with Reiss boots
Amanda Holden rocked another leather look on Tuesday, and we're officially in love.
The star wowed in her custom-made dress, which came from independent designer Leloine Official, who makes custom-made pieces and sells them on Etsy.
And sharing her signature strutting video on her Instagram Story, Amanda was clearly loving the look, too!
She paired the burgundy leather frock with a neutral knit and knee-high leather boots from Reiss, also sharing a shot of herself posing in the window in her new look.
WATCH: Amanda models her gorgeous leather dress
Amanda's new dress is made in 'eco leather' and features a fitted sweetheart neckline and a flared A-line skirt. Costing £336.37 online, the design is made-to-measure - so we're not surprised it fits her so beautifully.
Eco leather dress, £226.37, Leloine Official at Etsy
The Heart Radio breakfast presenter is clearly loving leather this Autumn/Winter, and has also rocked a similar style from Karen Millen and a figure-hugging faux leather shirt dress from Zara recently.
On Monday, she returned to the studios wearing a more pared-back outfit - looking ultra-chic in black tailored trousers and a matching knit, also from Zara.
Amanda teamed her dress with boots from Reiss
But Amanda has been wowing fans with her evening looks, too, posing in a number of glamorous outfits on her Instagram lately.
On Friday night, it was a beautiful semi-sheer bodysuit by Australian designer Alex Perry, which she teamed with a stunning skirt by David Koma - with laser-cut details, studded embellishments, a high waist and a fabulous fringed hem.
Wowing in David Koma and Alex Perry
Amanda shared her beautiful look to celebrate the success of her debut album. She captioned the post: "Thank you, everyone, for making 'Songs From My Heart' the biggest selling debut album by a female artist this year so far!!!
She then hinted: "I've got a little surprise that I can't wait to share with you in a couple of weeks…"
