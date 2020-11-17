We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden rocked another leather look on Tuesday, and we're officially in love.

The star wowed in her custom-made dress, which came from independent designer Leloine Official, who makes custom-made pieces and sells them on Etsy.

MORE: Victoria Beckham stuns fans in daring 'night out' dress is such a showstopper

And sharing her signature strutting video on her Instagram Story, Amanda was clearly loving the look, too!

She paired the burgundy leather frock with a neutral knit and knee-high leather boots from Reiss, also sharing a shot of herself posing in the window in her new look.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda models her gorgeous leather dress

Amanda's new dress is made in 'eco leather' and features a fitted sweetheart neckline and a flared A-line skirt. Costing £336.37 online, the design is made-to-measure - so we're not surprised it fits her so beautifully.

Eco leather dress, £226.37, Leloine Official at Etsy

The Heart Radio breakfast presenter is clearly loving leather this Autumn/Winter, and has also rocked a similar style from Karen Millen and a figure-hugging faux leather shirt dress from Zara recently.

On Monday, she returned to the studios wearing a more pared-back outfit - looking ultra-chic in black tailored trousers and a matching knit, also from Zara.

Amanda teamed her dress with boots from Reiss

But Amanda has been wowing fans with her evening looks, too, posing in a number of glamorous outfits on her Instagram lately.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer's glam feathered pyjamas are too gorgeous for words

On Friday night, it was a beautiful semi-sheer bodysuit by Australian designer Alex Perry, which she teamed with a stunning skirt by David Koma - with laser-cut details, studded embellishments, a high waist and a fabulous fringed hem.

Wowing in David Koma and Alex Perry

Amanda shared her beautiful look to celebrate the success of her debut album. She captioned the post: "Thank you, everyone, for making 'Songs From My Heart' the biggest selling debut album by a female artist this year so far!!!

She then hinted: "I've got a little surprise that I can't wait to share with you in a couple of weeks…"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.