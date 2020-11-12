We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has shared another glamorous evening outfit with her fans, looking incredible in a white mini dress by David Koma.

The designer number features a gorgeous cut-out neckline with crystal embellishments, prompting the star to caption her snap: "I put my tree up this week - I'm thinking I might sit on top of it!"

Amanda teamed her crisp outfit with metallic strappy heels from Gianvito Rossi and jewellery by Yeprem – styled as always by Karl Willett.

Amanda looked incredible in her David Koma mini

As ever, fans were quick to post their comments on her latest fashion post. "You always look so beautiful," one wrote, while another added: "Wow, you look incredible Amanda."

WATCH: Five stunning style lessons from Amanda Holden

Plenty of the BGT judge's star pals replied too, with Ashley Roberts writing: "Oh yes!" and Ruth Langsford reacting to Amanda's caption with a number of crying-with-laughter emojis.

Amanda also showed off her 2020 Christmas decorations on Wednesday evening, revealing her gorgeous turquoise theme with her fans.

David Koma embellished mini dress, £1,421, MyTheresa

Sharing a video on Instagram, she told the camera: "2020 means I've gone very early with my Christmas decorations, I couldn't wait any more. And look at this gorgeous tree. And a Christmas peacock!"

Wearing a satin midi dress from Silk Fred

The Heart Radio host has been wowing fans with her fashion all week, too, wearing a gorgeous satin dress from Silk Fred on Wednesday.

And on Thursday morning, she opted for a more casual look in a houndstooth shirt and black skinny jeans.

The star rocked a low-key look on Thursday morning

We love Amanda's chic daytime looks and her daring on-screen outfits. The star's loyal fashion stylist has previously told HELLO!: "She loves to take risks and be adventurous.

"Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

