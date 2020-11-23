Victoria Beckham's ultra-floaty new dress has surprised her fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham shared another of her favourite frocks with her fans over the weekend, though some were surprised at her choice of laidback dress.

Describing her latest outfit as the "perfect smock dress for floating around the house in - super comfortable but still elegant," some followers commented that the price tag had shocked them.

"Floating around the house in a dress over £1,000. I think I'll float around in my nightie!" one joked, while another added: "It's nice and everything but I ain't going to be spending over a grand on a dress to float around the house in!"

WATCH: Victoria shows off her floaty smock dress and boots

A further follower said: "Is there any chance to win one of those dresses? They are lovely but I can’t afford to buy it."

Plenty more sent their compliments on the outfit, of course! Victoria also took to her Instagram Story to show off the dress even more, also revealing a gorgeous pair of thigh-high boots that are amongst her favourites.

Long Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress in Black and White, £1,290, Victoria Beckham

"In love with the smocking detail on this dress!" she wrote.

Victoria also shared her new advent calendar with her fans on Instagram recently, sharing a video of the personalised gift she was sent from a long-time Spice Girls fan.

Victoria poked fun at husband David recently

The chocolate calendar featured a sweet photo of the Beckham family together outside their Cotswolds home, but Victoria couldn't help but be distracted by husband David's ultra-white teeth!

So today I received this incredible advent calendar that was sent to me," she said as she panned the camera over the photo before zooming in on David's face. "How amazing are David's teeth?" she giggled.

The star has also shared a snap of her incredible home pantry

"But this is a personalised chocolate advent calendar and it was given to me by Kevin, who is a Spice Girls fan – a fan for 25 years – and he has written the most incredible letter that's really touched me actually," she added.

