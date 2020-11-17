We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham looked super glamorous on Monday afternoon as she shared her latest outfit with her fans – showing off a plunging cut-out dress that she declared perfect for "nights out" post-lockdown.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, she wrote: "Taking advantage of an empty 36 Dover Street and getting dressed up for work today. Can't wait to be wearing this on a festive night out (hopefully) very soon!!"

The fashion designer later shared some gorgeous close-up shots of the details of the dress, showing off its ultra-flattering keyhole neckline.

WATCH: Victoria shows off her daring black dress

She paired her look, which she wore to appear on Today With Hoda & Jenna, with natural glowing makeup and a red manicure.

She also shared a close-up of the beautiful neckline

As usual, fans were quick to react to her latest outfit, with one commenting: "Absolute beaut… Amazing neckline on this piece and the puff sleeve detail… and such an exquisite ring too!"

Another added: "Reminds me of some of my wardrobe in the 90s. Love this look."

The gorgeous midi actually comes straight from the runway – the 'Long Sleeve Keyhole Midi Dress in Black' costs £1,490 and features chic blouson sleeves, a body-skimming skirt and that dreamy wavy neckline.

Victoria showed off her glowing skin in another photo

Describing the dress on her website, Victoria says: "The Autumn Winter 2020 runway show opened and closed with a series of dramatic black dresses including this midi style cut from Japanese twill with a lightweight, fluid handle.

"Exaggerated, voluminous sleeves offset the deep neckline and add a sense of drama. Finish with over-the-knee boots for day or night."

Looking cosy in a tracksuit on Sunday

No doubt the star enjoyed getting dressed up on Monday, after spending a cosy weekend at home – getting comfy in a tracksuit as she cuddled her dog Fig on Sunday.

She captioned the post: "My kind of tracksuit! The comfiest #VVB sweatshirt and matching jersey trousers (Fig loves it too) x vb."

