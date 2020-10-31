Claudia Winkleman wows Strictly Come Dancing viewers in a sparkly dress - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

How gorgeous does Claudia Winkleman look for Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing? The presenter wowed once again in Ashish sparkles - a dress that can be found online in the sale with 70% off. Winning!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's flirty, feathered mini dress might be her best look of the year

Dressed as always by her loyal stylist Sinead McKeefry, we bet the show's viewers were in love with her look!

Claudia Winkleman looking stunning in her Ashish sparkly dress

Claudia has knocked it out of the park with her outfits on the new socially-distanced series, looking incredible in a sequinned Topshop trouser suit for the launch show and a strapless Marchesa number to watch the couples take to the floor for the first time.

SHOP THE LOOK: Claudia's Ashish dress, £676, Matches Fashion

Loading the player...



WATCH: Claudia reveals why she never knows any Strictly gossip!

Sinead has spoken to HELLO! in the past about the star's go-to glittery outfits.

Discussing their working relationship, Sinead said: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip.

She wore a Topshop suit for the launch show

"I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

MORE: 19 sparkly face masks to wear if you want some glam with your face covering

What's more, the Strictly host gave fans a further glimpse into her approach to fashion by sharing an excerpt from her book, Quite, earlier in October.

Looking beautiful in a Marchesa dress

It read: "So I would like to make a case for the underrated and the imperfect. You can buy that very glamorous kaftan and you can spend three days planning the most impeccable dinner party, but you probably won't feel like Beyoncé on a yacht and the award-winning cheeseboard is not why the evening was fun.

"Can I recommend instead that you put on a good pair of jeans, smear (and I really do mean smear) some eyeliner in the vicinity of your eyelids and just go about your day.

"If the kids have done their homework, if the person you're with is kind and knows how to laugh at themselves, if you've remembered to call your best friend back then that is really quite good. Everything else is just sprinkles."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.