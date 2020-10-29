Victoria Beckham and her husband David enjoyed a cosy night in on Wednesday, with the fashion designer even sharing a photo of her other half's bedtime attire – and it might surprise you!

MORE: David Beckham's unusual day out with daughter Harper revealed

Donning a pair of luxury pink pyjamas by Charvet, David could be seen sipping a small glass of sake as he relaxed in an armchair, but it was his flat cap that really surprised us!

Surely you take that off before bed, David?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside David and Harper Beckham's magical day at the zoo

Alongside the post, Victoria wrote: "Charvet pyjamas and flat cap! (Oh and a little sake!)"

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham reveal beautiful home decoration plans

Victoria shared the post on Instagram

RELATED: Princess Anne is neighbours with Victoria and David Beckham and Amanda Holden

It's seemingly shaping up to be a milestone week for the Beckhams, whose eldest son Brooklyn apparently moved out of his family home in the Cotswolds.

The photographer's fiancée, Nicola Peltz, has shared a series of photos on her Instagram showing Brooklyn in a large room void of any furniture, suggesting that they are yet to have properly moved in.

Brooklyn seems to have moved out

What's more, the room is unrecognisable as a space within either Victoria and David's London property, or their home in the Cotswolds.

As for the location of Brooklyn and Nicola's house, it would make sense that they will reside in London, where Brooklyn's family's main base is.

The couple got engaged in July of this year, and while they have since been staying with one another's families, it would be unsurprising if they have now secured their own space.

Brooklyn, 21, proposed to Nicola, and Victoria confirmed the news with a photo of the couple and the caption: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @Davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.