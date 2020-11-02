Rebel Wilson reveals stylish new look in crop top and leather leggings The Cats actress has been on a lifestyle transformation over the past year

Rebel Wilson started the new week with a new look – and she looked incredible!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Cats actress shared a selfie of herself dressed in a pair of leather leggings and a tiny crop top, which was worn underneath a sheer T-shirt.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks incredible in skintight swimwear for surf lesson

The Hollywood star also experimented with a new hairstyle, wearing her auburn hair up in a top knot, tied up with a velvet scrunchie.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson invites fans to her first-ever surf lesson

Rebel has been on a health kick over the past year and is oozing with confidence after changing her diet and increasing her fitness.

The star has been documenting her journey on social media, calling it her "year of health" and revealed that she was striving to make her health her priority.

Rebel Wilson looked stylish in a cropped top and leather leggings

The Australian actress has shed 40lbs in recent months and revealed at the beginning of September that she has a goal weight of 165lbs and is currently just a few pounds away from achieving this.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in tiny sheer dress - and fans react

MORE: Rebel Wilson's latest swimsuit photo gets reaction from Jennifer Aniston

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after losing weight while filming the dance routines for the movie Cats.

The actress recently admitted on social media that she was working hard to avoid temptation.

The Australian actress has been on a health kick all year

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote on Instagram.

"8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

MORE: Rebel Wilson poses in a swimsuit inside her beautiful garden in LA

READ: Rebel Wilson shares glimpse inside her beautiful home in LA

Rebel has been working with a personal trainer and also enjoys hikes in the hills near her home, as well as going to the gym with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

MORE: Adele's weight loss transformation: how the singer slimmed down

Rebel's health kick hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans either.

Rebel has never felt so confident

During her recent Mexican break, the comedy star shared a number of swimsuit photos on the beach, and followers have been full of compliments about her toned physique.

READ: Rebel Wilson thrills fans with exciting announcement

In one photo, Rebel posed in the sea in a bright pink swimsuit, resulting in one fan to comment: "Arms so toned look at you!! So proud," while another wrote: "So happy to see you healthy and thriving. Love you very much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.