Carol Vorderman, 59, drops jaws in plunging Mrs Claus mini dress The former Countdown star shared the throwback photo on Twitter

Carol Vorderman managed to make her fans do a collective jaw drop after she shared a racy photo of herself on Twitter.

The 59-year-old celebrated the fact that Christmas Eve – which happens to be her birthday – was trending on Wednesday by sharing a throwback snap of herself dressed as Mrs Claus.

Taken on her 37th birthday, the photo sees Carol enjoying a glass of wine as she sits at a table in the very low-cut festive velour number – which also featured a fluffy white trim and hem.

Carol captioned the post: "Awwwww....#ChristmasEve is trending. Is that everyone planning what to give me on my special birthday this year??? #37andDontArgue."

Fans were stunned by the image, with one writing: "It just got hot in here!" Another said: "Crikey," followed by a blushing face emoji.

Carol looked incredible as Mrs Claus

Referencing her upcoming 60th birthday, a third added: "Defying age – stunning." A fourth wrote: "Whatever age, it's just a number, the undeniable fact is that you're still gorgeous and full of life and energy and THAT'S what matters most. I for one find you inspirational."

Carol's eye-popping look is a far cry from the elegant outfit she wore to the Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday night.

Carol looked beautiful in blue on Sunday night

The TV star looked incredible in a royal blue full skirt and matching long-sleeved glittery top as she helmed the virtual ceremony for ITV.

Carol often causes a stir with her social media photos. Over the summer, she staged an impromptu photoshoot for Twitter, wearing a pair of tight red leather trousers and a plunging white blouse.

Carol wowed in figure-hugging leather trousers

Adding a chunky black belt to accentuate her waist and a pair of peep-toe, lace-up heeled boots, the mum-of-two stunned her followers with her age-defying looks.

Captioning the impressive snaps on Twitter, Carol wrote: "Beginning to come out of lockdown," before crediting her hairstylist James Roberts and personal trainer Craig Hawkins.

