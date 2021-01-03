Eamonn Holmes sparks fan reaction as he shares feelings about lockdown The This Morning presenter wrote a candid post

Eamonn Holmes expressed his feelings about the ongoing pandemic at the weekend, revealing that he's feeling "fed up2 of life in tier four – not to mention a little confused!

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared a photo of himself sitting in a chair at home in Surrey, looking puzzled as he rested his head on his hand.

The 60-year-old captioned the picture: "Ok .... What Day is it, what time is it and are United really Back at the Top of The Table? One day just the same as the next these days. Lockdown lowdown. #Staysafe #staypositive #staystrong #stayhealthy."

His followers were quick to empathise, with one commenting: "I totally have lost track of days .. never know about the football sadly! Xx."

A second wrote: "Feeling your pain here in Ireland, strict lockdown, waiting for that light at the end of the tunnel… Stay safe and Happy New Year to you both."

Eamonn shared his confusion with fans on Instagram

A third chimed in: "Fed up. Don’t know what day it is and hate football. On a good note. Love you."

Responding to the remark about being fed up, Eamonn replied: "Me too."

Other fans added some more positivity into their messages, with one writing: "Love You Eamonn xx," while another commented: "Happy new year. May this one be better and fully of new and exciting adventures."

The year will certainly bring some changes for Eamonn and his wife and co-star Ruth Langsford, who presented This Morning every Friday and during school holidays for 15 years.

Eamonn and Ruth were firm viewer favourites

They did their last end-of-the-week shift last month, however, as outside of school holidays, they are being replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

Following the couple's last Friday appearance, Eamonn shared a sweet photo of himself and Ruth accepting a National Television Award to Instagram.

He wrote: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all."

