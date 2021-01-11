We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams has wowed us with another gorgeous outfit as she stepped out to host her Heart Radio show on Sunday - we love those leather shorts!

The star looked incredible in her latest look, which she teamed with an adorable polka dot blouse from Warehouse, sheer tights and ankle boots - she added a trench coat for extra warmth, too.

With her blonde hair scraped back and rocking a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, we reckon Vogue looked perfectly polished to step out in front of the cameras.

Sadly, the presenter's sweet spotty blouse has already sold out at Warehouse, but it is available in a leopard print and floral print, instead. Reduced from £49 down to £36.75, there's currently an extra 15 per cent of sale items, too.

Vogue's latest appearance comes after she took to Instagram to defend herself following her New Year trip to St Barts while London was in Tier 4.

The Steph's Packed Lunch star was pictured at her husband Spencer Matthews' family's luxury resort Eden Rock at the beginning of January.

Under Tier 4 restrictions, the government stated staying overnight away from home and travelling outside your local area was not permitted, with the few exceptions being work, childcare and medical appointments.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I would like to assure my lovely Instagram family that I have not broken the government guidelines since rules and guidance came into effect last March. I also had COVID tests to ensure I travelled safely and I adhered to all safety guidelines recommended.

"It's not ideal to be away working during these times but it had been booked in since last year," she concluded.

Vogue and Spencer regularly holiday in St Barts and even recently took baby Gigi, who was just three months old at the time, on her first international holiday to the exotic location in October 2020.

