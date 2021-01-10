Fans react after Vogue Williams defends holiday to St Barts The Heart Radio star reassured fans "I have not broken the government guidelines"

Vogue Williams took to Instagram on Saturday to defend herself over claims she had broken COVID-19 restrictions during her recent trip to St Barts.

The Heart Radio star was pictured at her husband Spencer Matthews' family's luxury resort Eden Rock at the beginning of January when the UK was in Tier 4.

READ: Vogue Williams reveals exhausting parenting struggle with baby daughter Gigi

Under Tier 4 restrictions, the government stated staying overnight away from home and travelling outside your local area was not permitted, with the few exceptions being work, childcare and medical appointments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams shows off gorgeous bikini on holiday in St Barts in 2020

"I would like to assure my lovely Instagram family that I have not broken the government guidelines since rules and guidance came into effect last March. I also had COVID tests to ensure I travelled safely and I adhered to all safety guidelines recommended.

"It's not ideal to be away working during these times but it had been booked in since last year…" Vogue wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The Irish model posted this message on her Instagram Stories

Several of her followers continued to share their thoughts on her social media page. "You repeatedly say you can't visit your family in Ireland but you can and have travelled abroad?" one wrote. A second added: "Ermmm lots of people have had to cancel their holidays and lose money - I don’t think it matters if you booked it last year or not."

SEE: 9 times celebrities made us jealous with their luxurious private jets

A third remarked: "Why was it essential that you travelled just because it was booked last year??!! Was it considered essential work?"

The Irish model and presenter – who travelled with Spencer and their two children Theodore, two and Gigi, six months – has now returned to the UK and posted her usual outfit credits as she prepared for her Sunday morning radio show. She looked stunning in a pair of leather shorts, a white spotty blouse from Warehouse and black boots.

Vogue and Spencer also took their two children to St Barts in October 2020

Vogue and Spencer regularly holiday in St Barts and even recently took baby Gigi, who was just three months old at the time, on her first international holiday to the exotic location in October 2020.

It is believed the family of four stayed at Spencer's parents Jane and David Matthews' five-star hotel. Vogue shared several photos of her break on social media, including one of herself dressed in a bright yellow bikini as she held her daughter, who looked adorable in a white frilly costume from Sunuva.

The sunny weather didn't appear to last, however, as she later shared a clip of water pouring off the beach umbrellas by the bucket load as nearby palm leaves shook from side to side and grey skies loomed. The famous mum wrote: "Excuuuuuse me!"

PHOTOS: Inside Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' family home where they're raising their new baby