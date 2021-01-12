We're in love with Stacey Solomon's dreamy lilac knit dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

How gorgeous did Stacey Solomon look on Thursday's Loose Women?

The star (and bride-to-be) wowed us with her pretty lilac knit dress, which featured a flattering V neckline and wrap waist.

Even better, it's still available to shop at Pretty Lavish! Stacey teamed her look with her hair down in long loose curls and her usual fresh makeup and fluttery lash look.

WATCH: Stacey reveals when she's getting married!

If you want to shop her style, the 'Beau Wrap Midi Dress' costs £55, but we reckon it won't be around for long. Based on the brand's best-selling cardigan, we can see why Stacey loved it.

Stacey looked lovely in lilac

You could dress it up or down with trainers or boots, too, and we reckon the style would see you through until spring. Tempted?

The Tap To Tidy author spoke all about her future nuptials during a recent show, with her fiancé Joe Swash even surprising her by video-calling into the show so they could discuss their happy news together.

Knit dress, £55, Pretty Lavish

Speaking about the moment when he popped the question - and the outfit she was wearing - she joked: "I wish he had given me the heads up, just the slightest clue… It was Christmas Eve, it was only us so I was wearing my slippers, my gnome jumper…"

The pair have also revealed that they hope to get married sooner rather than later, which Joe admitted was a surprise at first!

The couple spoke about their engagement on the show recently

"To be fair, I didn't think we were going to get married so soon, I thought I would have a couple of years grace," he said. "But by all accounts we are going to get married in a few months… I think Stacey is really keen to do it this year, I am really keen as well because it has been a really tough year and I can't wait for her to be my wife."

And we can't wait to see Stacey's beautiful wedding dress!

