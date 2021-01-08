Is this Stacey Solomon's wedding dress for her big day with Joe Swash?

Stacey Solomon got engaged to long-term boyfriend Joe Swash after he proposed on Christmas Eve, and while the star is yet to have revealed any details on her wedding dress, she did previously give a hint as to what she hopes for.

Back in 2017, Stacey shared a video of a visit she took to celebrity bridal designer Suzanne Neville's salon, where she tried on various gowns, including one with a sweetheart neckline, lace bodice, and sweeping train. She had accessorised with an equally extravagant veil which was seen draping along the floor behind her.

Speaking in the clip she said: "I AM NOT GETTING MARRIED, I haven't been proposed to, we aren't even thinking about it (well maybe I am a little bit, or a lot, or all day every day), so don’t get carried away! I just couldn't resist."

In fact, Stacey was so enamoured with the dress seen in her video that she added, "Oh my goodness, I nearly cried when I had to take it off."

Stacey previously tried on a Suzanne Neville wedding dress

The style is clearly very flattering of Stacey's figure, so it would make sense if she goes for something similar. What's more, Suzanne Neville has designed gowns for everyone from EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa to Christine Lampard, Katherine Jenkins and Kirsty Gallacher, so Stacey will surely feel in safe hands if she chooses to give Suzanne the task of curating her own dress.

Stacey revealed her engagement ring on Instagram

Shortly after Joe got down on one knee Stacey took to Instagram to reveal details about how it happened. "Happy Christmas Eve," she began. "For anyone wondering, yep I was wearing a Norm jumper, reindeer ears and my slippers. I thought we were just going for a walk in the park. He asked me to marry him and after crying for what felt like a very long time… I said yes."

