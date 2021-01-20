﻿
Jill Biden's sparkling inauguration outfit has a very special story behind it

She wore a custom dress and overcoat by Markarian

Fiona Ward

The United States' new First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, attended her husband Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Wednesday wearing a custom dress and overcoat from New York-based ethical label Markarian, designed by Alexandra O'Neill.

The decision to wear an emerging female designer was no doubt a thoughtful one - and on top of that, the shade of Jill's ocean blue outfit was chosen for a poignant reason.

The designer revealed in a statement: "The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability."

Jill's elegant blue outfit held special significance

Though understated and elegant, the fit-and-flare outfit also featured some sparkling details. The wool tweed ensemble was beautifully embellished with Swarovski crystals and pearls - crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City's Garment Center and hand finished by Alexandra in her West Village studio.

The designer's sketch of Jill Biden's inauguration outfit

A further description of the outfit reads: "The coat, with its dark blue velvet collar and cuffs, is worn over a tapered dress with a chiffon bodice and scalloped skirt. The neckline of the dress is hand embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals in a delicate floral pattern. The same Swarovski crystals adorn the coat and dress, subtly reflecting the light."

Alexandra O'Neill founded her luxury womenswear label in 2017 - and credits her love of design to her grandmother, Gigi, who taught her how to sew at 10 years old, while she was growing up in rural Colorado.

Wearing Jonathan Cohen on Tuesday

The brand notes that each piece is "thoughtfully made-to-order in an effort to reduce waste" - which could be a nod to President Biden's climate change manifesto.

Dr Biden also championed a New York designer as she arrived in Washington on Tuesday, wearing a regal purple coat by Jonathan Cohen. It is perhaps a sign of things to come with her political wardrobe, which many predict will feature plenty of homegrown labels.

