John Travolta displays youthful appearance alongside gorgeous daughter Ella for rare red carpet outing

John Travolta had one of the most beautiful dates on the red carpet as he was joined by his gorgeous daughter Ella Bleu to celebrate his 1994 film, Pulp Fiction.

The father-daughter duo attended a screening to mark the 30th anniversary of the cult classic at the opening night of the 2024 TCM Film Festival on Thursday.

John, 70, displayed his youthful appearance in a black jacket worn over a thin black sweater with a white shirt underneath.

He teamed the outfit with some dark denim jeans and black boots, standing proudly beside his daughter, who looked stunning in her red carpet attire.

© Getty Images Ella and John both looked great

Ella wore a floral print dress that flared from the hips to mid-calf, with black lace peeking out from the hem.

The nipped-in waist added shape and definition and the dress boasted a conservative square neckline with thick straps.

She accessorized with delicate jewelry, black heels, and wore her recently cut, chin-length bob in a center-parting tucked behind one ear.

© Getty Images John and Ella kept their arms linked throughout the red carpet

John and Ella were joined by his Pulp Fiction co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Rosanna Arquette, Phil LaMarr, Burr Steers, Eric Stoltz, Julia Sweeney, and Frank Whaley.

© Getty Images John proudly brought Ella as his date

The outing comes just weeks after Ella celebrated her 24th birthday, and her dad made sure to mark the occasion with a sweet post on Instagram.

Sharing a video of her making a birthday cake inside their Florida mansion, he penned: "Happy birthday Ella. I love you. Your dad!" Ella sweetly replied: "I love you," with a slew of red love heart emojis.

WATCH: Inside John Travolta's daughter Ella's birthday celebrations

John shares Ella and son Benjamin, 13, with his beloved late wife, Kelly Preston. They also had a son, Jett, who died aged 16 in 2009.

Last week, the actor paid tribute to his late son on what would have been his 32nd birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, John shared a rare family photo alongside his late wife and their beloved son.

"Happy birthday my Jetty - not a day goes by where you're not with me!" he penned in the caption.

Jett died during a family vacation in the Bahamas after suffering a seizure and hitting his head on the bathtub at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel. Jett had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalized at 15 months with Kawasaki disease.

In 2014, John opened up about Jett's death and admitted it was "the worst thing that's ever happened in my life".

"The truth is, I didn't know if I was going to make it," he told Us Weekly. "Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better."

© Instagram John with Ella and his son Ben

Eleven years after his son’s passing, John announced the death of his wife, Kelly, who passed away aged 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Confirming the news in 2020 via an official statement on Instagram, he wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

© Getty Kelly Preston died in 2020

John continued: "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while."

He added: "But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

