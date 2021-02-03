Kylie Minogue's flirty ruffled mini dress has us Spinning Around This outfit is too gorgeous!

Queen Kylie has done it again! The singer, 52, looked fabulous in her latest outfit on Instagram, rocking a beautiful ruffled mini dress and strappy heels.

Simply captioning her snap, "Hello #Lovers," Kylie also wore her blonde hair in pretty tousled waves - seemingly loving that just-styled feeling judging by the hair electricals we could make out in the photo.

The singer's textured frock featured a strapless neckline, floral rosette details, tiers of tulle and lace trims.

Kylie looked beautiful in the flirty mini dress

As for her beauty look, Kylie appeared to be rocking a metallic eye and pinky-red lipstick, plus her signature glowing skin and a moody manicure. We approve!

Fans continue to speculate whether the star will be appearing on the Australian version of RuPaul's Drag Race, since Kylie recently returned to her home country.

"Is that your #DragRace judging outfit?!?" one commented, while another added: "The perfect outfit to be judging Drag Queens in! If we don't see her perform in it or make an appearance wearing it in the next few weeks this is further proof to my theory!"



Kylie wore the dress for her Crack magazine shoot

It actually looks like Kylie's latest outfit snap is a behind-the-scenes shot from her Crack Magazine cover, since she can be seen wearing the dress in a video she shared from the photoshoot.

She's always sharing her glamorous stage outfits and editorial looks with fans, but we also saw a more casual glimpse of the star recently, when she shared a snap in a pair of chic denim jeans.

Kylie is currently in Australia

Enjoying a takeaway pizza as she marked her return to Australia, she wrote: "#soundsbettertogether #home," alongside a koala, heart and pizza emoji.

Kylie also wowed fans in a pretty wrap dress as she made an appearance in Mallacoota, Victoria, to introduce a performance by her friend James Reyne at the Sounds Better Together concert.

Looking stunning in a colourful wrap dress

She said of the moment: "I am so humbled and thankful to be back home, reunited with my family, friends and my country and to have experienced some live music in this 'new world' in the town of #Malacoota.

"#soundsbettertogether was a taste of what we can all look forward to and the joy on peoples’ faces was a beautiful sight (and feeling) to behold."