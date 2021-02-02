Kate Upton's curve-hugging workout wear is on sale for $60

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Whether she’s sharing workout tips on Instagram or taking a stroll, Kate Upton keeps bringing on the athleisure - and fitness - inspiration.

The model stunned as she took a walk with her dog in Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, wearing a gray printed leopard Old Navy sports bra and matching high-waist compression leggings that showed off her toned figure. Kate completed her look with oversized black sunglasses, white trainers, and an off-white zip-up jacket. And instead of wearing her locks down, she threw her hair into a topknot.

The sports bra usually retails for $29.99, but it’s on sale for $28. The pants are also on sale, down from $39.99 to $32.00. That makes the combo only $60, and worth adding to our closets, so we tracked it down.

Although Kate was just taking a walk with her pup, the fashionista stays active, and often shares glimpses of her workouts on Instagram. In the last week alone, she has shared snaps of herself hitting yoga poses on a mat and getting ready for a boxing lesson.

“My kind of Sunday flow,” she captioned a photo of herself doing yoga in a dreamy backyard that showed her wearing a matching hot pink sports bra and highwaist leggings as lifted her leg.

In another snap and video, Kate slipped on boxing gloves and sat in the grass in her backyard with a smile, wearing a Nike tank top and workout shorts. “I don’t know what’s harder: boxing or getting on that second glove,” she captioned the snap.

Kate previously opened up about her fitness routine saying that she trains hard to stay in shape, and does a wide range of exercises to spice up her fitness routine.

"I train about four times a week, mixing it up with light weights, lengthening bodyweight exercises, yoga, and boxing," she said. "I train regularly with David Kirsch, who's the person who really keeps me in shape."

It’s clear Kate’s hard work has paid off.

