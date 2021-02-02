Today's Hoda Kotb prepares for Valentine's Day ahead of wedding with the most heartfelt look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Hoda Kotb looked ready for Valentine’s Day when she popped up on Today with Hoda and Jenna Tuesday.

Hoda stunned in a red blouse on Today With Hoda & Jenna

The daytime TV host was effortlessly chic in a red Karen Kane Shirred Tie Neck Blouse paired with gray plaid trousers as she interviewed Dolly Parton with her co-host Jenna Bush. Hoda kept her accessories simple, opting for large thin gold hoops and a gold statement necklace. She also added another pop of color with a pair of red pumps.

The blouse is less than $100, and we tracked it down at Bloomingdale’s.

Karen Kane shirred tie neck blouse, $98, Bloomingdale’s

Following the show, Hoda bundled up for some fun in the snow with her little ones and took on the New York City snowstorm in the best way - a snowman building session.

The mother-of-two shared a sweet snapshot showing her young daughters, Haley, 3, and Hope, 1, making the most of the winter weather. In the snap, Haley flashes a big smile for the camera while posing next to the snowman, which has a yellow cone for a hat and a carrot nose. Her younger sister can be seen walking off camera, while Hoda – wearing a neon pink winter hat and a face mask – takes the selfie.

Hoda and her daughters had a blast in the snow

“Happy snowday xo,” the 56-year-old captioned the family photo. Fans soon filled the comments about how adorable their bonding time in the snow looked. “So much fun!” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “Love the snowman hat! Such cuties all three of you.”

Hoda adopted Haley in February 2017 and her little sister Hope in April 2019, and last year, the TV star revealed she and her partner Joel Schiffman are considering adopting a third child together. "It's funny," she told People. "I think to myself - and I've obviously had a conversation with Joel about it, many conversations - but I feel like, well, can we? Yes.”

Hoda and her partner Joel Schiffman with their daughters

"Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes. All the answers seem to say yes,” she continued. “Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes. All the answers seem to say yes."

Children aside, Hoda and Joel originally planned to get married in August last year, but postponed their big day due to pandemic restrictions. Now, they’re hoping to get married this summer.

