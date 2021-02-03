Sad news for Holly Willoughby as Covid causes her to cancel upcoming presenting duties The This Morning presenter was due to start a new role

Holly Willoughby's new show The Real Games has been temporarily cancelled due to health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, ITV has confirmed.

The This Morning host, 39, was due to team up with Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff to present the new celebrity game show. HELLO! contacted ITV for comment and they confirmed the series has been postponed due to the potential impact of Covid on production.

Holly and Freddie, 43, were to be joined by Chris Kamara, who was signed up to take on commentating duties, as well as ex-professional footballer Alex Scott who would have acted as a trackside reporter for the show. Filming was set to begin in March, but will now be rearranged for a later date.

Reportedly stars including Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas, 32, and Love Island runner-up Tommy Fury, 21, had been in talks about taking part in the series which would have seen 12 celebrities compete in various athletic challenges over a one week period.

It is believed that the show was originally going to include the celebrities competing in group challenges, something that is likely to have posed a problem while strict social distancing measures remain in place.

Last year when the series was announced the This Morning presenter said she was "really excited" to begin her new presenting role, while co-host Freddie teased the show as "a brilliant week of TV". It is not known when or if the show will still go ahead.

Freddie Flintoff was set to join Holly in presenting the new celebrity game show

The news comes just days after ITV confirmed the 2021 series of Britain's Got Talent has been officially axed due to coronavirus fears.

The broadcaster released a statement explaining that the ongoing restrictions surrounding current lockdown measures made the show "not possible" to film safely and adequately. The auditions for the talent competition were due to begin filming this month but will now

