Michelle Keegan wows as she rocks new loungewear range with a glam twist Husband Mark Wright loves it, too!

Michelle Keegan has shared her latest launch for Very.co.uk with her followers, and we predict a sell out!

The star has introduced lots of lovely new loungewear to her collection, which will no doubt be a hit with her fans as we continue the UK lockdown.

True to form, the actress has added her glamorous edge to the pieces, however, with flattering V-neck bodysuits, fitted leggings and a voluminous padded puffer coat.

WATCH: Michelle models her new pieces

Michelle shared a sweet video on her Instagram Story, trying on a number of different outfits - and also posted an adorable photo with her dog on her main profile.

"Mum, does this come in my size? New launch over on @veryuk," she captioned the snap, prompting plenty of reaction from her friends and fans - and even husband Mark Wright.

Michelle has launched a new range of basics

He simply posted a heart-eyes emoji, while Michelle's mother-in-law Carol Wright added: "Love this."

Other fans added their comments, with one writing: "Omg going on to order loads now!" and another sharing: "You have smashed it again... already put in my order!"

Rocking her caramel co-ord

The actress' caramel co-ord is already proving popular - the knitted leggings and matching hoody cost £25 each, and look super cosy.

Other key pieces include a colour-block jumper that Michelle wears in her car as she enjoys a takeaway coffee, and a jogger co-ord with a matching sweat top.

Michelle has been loving her puffer coats

Fans love getting their fashion inspiration from Michelle's Instagram posts, and she's been wowing with everything from dog-walking looks to behind-the-scenes glimpses at her work on Sky show Brassic.

Michelle has been enjoying her walks in the snow, but she clearly misses the sunshine, too - since she's been sharing lots of holiday throwback photos, too.

Sharing a holiday memory

Posting a snap from her Barbados trip in January 2020, the star looked beautiful in a printed silk slip dress - which was actually a nightie from Ted Baker

Michelle previously shared another shot of the dress back in March 2020, joking: "The night I went out in a nightie...now I'm wearing nightwear all day everyday!"