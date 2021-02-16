Julia Roberts pays rare tribute to husband Danny Moder in the cutest way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Julia Roberts keeps her family life private, but every now and then she gives us a glimpse into it that makes us swoon.

Such was the case when she shared a sweet selfie on Valentine’s Day that showed her wearing a black BFF & Babes sweatshirt topped with a white heart, inscribed with the word “Danny.” Julia captioned the photo with a series of heart emojis.

Julia's customizable sweatshirt is available on Etsy

The style statement was a tribute to her husband Daniel "Danny" Moder, whom she’s been married to for 18 years. The couple has three kids together, 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry, 13.

Valentine’s Day might be over, but love is still in the air. So, we couldn’t help but track down the sweatshirt on Etsy.

Heart U Most personalized sweatshirt, $68, Etsy

The Oscar winner posted a sweet tribute to commemorate their wedding anniversary last year on July 4, sharing an adorable selfie. In the photo, Julia stands next to her husband wearing a striped shirt and sunglasses and gives him a big kiss on the cheek. “18 years. #heckyes,” she captioned the photo, adding star emojis.

The Homecoming star is incredibly private about her personal life, but back in 2019 she praised Daniel in a candid interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop mogul's Goop podcast.

"I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny," Julia told Gwyneth. "That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way."

The mother-of-three went on to explain how meeting Danny changed her life.

Julia shared a sweet tribute to her husband on their 18th anniversary last year

"He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human,” she continued. “I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."

She added: "We've been married for 16 years, we've been together for 18. It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex...you're young and you fall in love and go, 'Yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch and you don't know if he is going to want to get patterned towels."

Julia and Danny tied the knot in a midnight ceremony in 2002 after meeting on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican, where he worked as a cameraman.

