Rebel Wilson’s leather jacket has an unexpected detail that we just love

Rebel Wilson celebrated a special milestone with a look we want to emulate (per usual).

Although the Pitch Perfect star wasn’t dressed to the nines this time, Rebel still stunned as she showed off her leather bomber jacket emblazoned with a pooch on the back to commemorate the end of filming on her show Pooch Perfect.

Rebel commemorates the end of filming on her show Pooch Perfect

"And that’s a WRAP on POOCH PERFECT! Can’t wait for you guys to see it in the USA March 30th on ABC," the 40-year-old actress captioned the Boomerang video on Instagram Monday, which showed her spinning around to reveal the jacket that she paired with a black top.

Rebel gave a nod to the show in her pup-embellished jacket

“Special thanks and love to my team Hayden, Brandon, Marco, Mel, Cheryl, Jenny, and Anna. And to our brilliant showrunner Elan (fun fact: formerly of The Bachelor & Bachelorette), our awesome judges Lisa, Jorge, and Dr. Callie, and of course the show’s contestants who are literally the BEST!!! Stay poochie!!!”, she continued.

Rebel’s Pooch Perfect jacket was custom-made for her, but we loved the style of it and found a similar one on Amazon.





MBJ Faux leather moto jacket, $52.95, Amazon

Speaking of the fashionista’s monochromatic black stylings, Rebel thrilled fans again on Friday when she shared photographs of another fashion statement, looking gorgeous in a little black dress complete with plunging cutouts. She paired the look with a high braided ponytail, which she flipped around as she stared into the camera.

The Hustle star posted the pictures to Instagram as she revealed she was in a 'good place' following her split from brewery heir Jacob Busch at the start of the year. Talking to TV show Extra, the Australian star revealed she was doing just fine.

Rebel wowed in a black LBD with cutouts on the set of Pooch Perfect

"Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own but I feel in a really good place," she told the TV outlet.

Rebel and Jacob first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in 2020. When she was away filming in November, Rebel even revealed that Jacob had sent her a pretty bouquet of flowers.

Not only is Jacob the founder of an ice cream brand named Napps, but he is also an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140 million.

Rebel has continued to prove that looking and feeling good is the best breakup revenge.

