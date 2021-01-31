Motsi Mabuse was trying to enjoy a romantic date night at home with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk over the weekend – but it was interrupted by her baby daughter!

The Strictly Come Dancing judge tends to keep her home life private, but she delighted fans after sharing a very relatable video on her Instagram Stories as she tried (and failed!) to grab a moment alone with her other half.

Motsi pointed the camera towards the electric roaring log fire as her tot, whose name she has never revealed, could be heard wandering into the middle of her parents' dinner.

"Do you want to know what's going on in here? Mummy and daddy are trying to have a date," she told her daughter, who quickly responded: "No, you're playing. It's time to play!"

Motsi, clearly amused, repeated to Evgenij: "It's time to play daddy."

Another photo showed Motsi's husband reclining on their plush grey sofas while several sweet treats rested on the wooden table in front of him. A plate holding a wedge of cake could be seen at the edge of the image, while a cute mug covered in red love hearts was likely holding a cup of hot tea. Yum!

The Strictly star was trying to have a romantic dinner with husband Evgenij Voznyuk

Despite the failed romantic dinner, Motsi is clearly delighted to be spending lots of time at home with her little girl. The professional dancer recently gushed: "So excited every day to just spend the time with my daughter.

"She is funny, cute, intelligent and keeps me bust the whole time!! We have so much fun together and I try so hard sometimes lol. But still, first-time mum, learning by doing #gratitudeattitude daily exercise!"

The couple have never released their daughter's name

Motsi has also previously discussed how motherhood has changed her. In a candid post shared last year, the 39-year-old wrote in part: "How things have changed since I know who is watching. She is watching, how I treat myself, how I treat others, how I let others treat me, how I love her dad, how he loves me. She is watching and I hope with all my heart she sees that she can do and be anything she wants."

