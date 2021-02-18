Paris Hilton's thigh-split wedding dress steals the show in engagement pictures

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Huge congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton, who announced her engagement to Carter Reum this week.

The Simple Life star delighted fans by sharing a glimpse into the romantic moment Carter got down on one knee – and didn't she look simply stunning?

Paris opted for a white sequinned gown from Retrofête that featured glamorous balloon sleeves, a plunging neckline and a thigh split.

The vintage glittery style no longer appears available to buy, but the 'Camille dress' is almost identical, minus the waist-cinching belt. It actually features in the designer's bridal collection and would make the perfect statement at a glamorous wedding.

What's more, the £915 price tag makes it a much more affordable option than many wedding dresses – so perhaps Paris plans to choose something similar for when she walks down the aisle?

To finish off her show-stopping look, Paris added white pumps, glittery fingerless gloves and a sparkly tiara, as well as a pair of sunglasses.

Paris Hilton wore a stunning Retrofete dress in her engagement photos with Carter Reum. Credit: Paris Hilton

The proposal took place on the beach as the couple prepared to celebrate Paris' 40th birthday. Next to a video on Instagram, she wrote: "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise.

"As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind #Engaged #SheSaidYes."

Camille sequin dress, £915, Retrofete @ Net-A-Porter

She added: "My fairytale dream came true! I love my future husband so much! Best birthday surprise ever!! So excited to be your wife!"

Paris' engagement ring is believed to cost $3million and was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier.

Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, told HELLO! magazine: "It is a masterpiece of design with the hidden halo to go along with the trapezoid three-stone ring style. Based on the images we now see on Paris Hilton's website, this ring came with a hefty price tag. I would say that it has dwarfed the $2million her last ring was worth."

