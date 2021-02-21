Millie Mackintosh rocks flirty deep V-neck dress for romantic date night

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With date nights few and far between amid the coronavirus pandemic, Millie Mackintosh ensured she made the most of her romantic evening at home with husband Hugo Taylor.

SEE: 19 intimate photos of celebrity parents with their adorable newborn babies

The former Made In Chelsea star posed for a mirror selfie that she shared on her Instagram Stories, modelling a beautiful blue maxi dress and matching hoop earrings from Soru.

Sharing her outfit credits, Millie wrote: "Date night [heart] wearing @rixo *gifted." The pretty leopard print frock features balloon sleeves, a wraparound waist, ruffled V-neck and leg split - perfect for spring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Spring fashion inspiration from Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and more

We've managed to find the exact dress online, and it retails for £265, but if you love to bag a bargain then the brand's similar 'Anja' blue silk blend dress is currently in the sale for £200, down from £365.

It seems as though Millie was not short of dresses to choose from if her dressing room is any indication. In the background of her photo, several floral and sequin dresses were hanging in one wardrobe, while shelves holding beautiful heels sat in one corner of the room – we wonder if she wore any for her date!

SHOP: The most stylish face masks

RELATED: 15 best pastel coats for spring: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS and New Look

Millie wore a gorgeous Rixo dress in a photo taken inside her dressing room

One accessory Millie never goes without is, of course, her engagement ring which Hugo gave to her in July 2017 during a Greek holiday. The star's vintage flower halo engagement ring is a unique design that Queensmith Master Jewellers valued at £30,000-£40,000, they told the Daily Mail.

While it's not obvious in her latest photo, Millie previously gave fans a closer look at the dazzling diamond when she took part in the "Show me a photo of…" challenge.

Blue leopard print dress, £200, Rixo @ The Outnet

The doting mum-of-one was beaming with happiness in the throwback photo as she showed off the huge rock on her left hand, which she paired with a white bikini.

Millie and Hugo went on to have a beautiful wedding in June 2018 at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, and they are now proud parents to daughter Sienna.

SHOP: 10 things we bet Holly Willoughby will be wearing this spring

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.