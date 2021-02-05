Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, stunned fans after sharing the results of her super-glam makeover – and she looks sensational!

The ABC News star sported a divine, Victorian-inspired white, sheer, polka dot blouse and her hair was expertly styled in tight waves.

Rocking an enviable 'glow', Deborah looked dreamy with her highlighted cheeks and glossy lips.

Adding a depth of warmth to her makeup, her eyes had a light layer of deep brown swept across the lids and what appeared to be light pink dusted close to her inner corners for that wide-awake look.

Beaming towards the camera, the 60-year-old proudly showed off the results from her glam squad, captioning the snap: "Thankful Thursday for this glam squad who makes me glow. Thanks ladies for your beautiful work. @cyn_salgado #hairbyshavaughnB."

Her fans were in agreement and quickly complimented her glam look, with one writing: "Love this makeup!" A second wrote: "Gorgeous! Love the blouse." A third added: "Beautiful. Just beautiful!"

Deborah's fans loved her makeover

Al and Deborah have been married since 1995 and share two children together, Leila and Nick, and their son still lives at home with them.

They were lucky enough to reunite with their offspring, as well as Al's daughter Courtney, from his first marriage, over the holidays.

But it was a sad day when they had to say goodbye to Leila, who jetted back to France where she lives. They shared a photo at the airport and admitted it was a very teary farewell.

Al and Deborah's daughter lives in France

Al and Deborah are incredibly proud parents and are close to their children and on Father’s Day Leila - who is a freelance journalist - paid a touching tribute to her dad.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad I could ever ask for," she wrote. "Thank you for supporting me in everything I do, sending me the coolest letters around town, and always looking for ways to help others. Love you, Pappers!"

