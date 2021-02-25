We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wendy Williams sparked a huge reaction from fans after turning up to her talk show in a body-skimming faux denim dress – which featured an eye-catching twist.

The 56-year-old looked incredible rocking a shirt dress by Thebe Magugu, which gave the illusion of denim but is made from 100 per cent cotton.

MORE: Wendy Williams' $15k a month home after split from husband is so boujee

Featuring a shirt collar, two patch pockets on the chest and a matching belt to cinch in the waist, the dress also has intricate lace detailing on part of the sleeves and flares out from the back for a longer, flowing hemline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Wendy Williams reveals her real black hair and wow!

Fans went wild over Wendy's curve-hugging frock, with one gushing: "The way that outfit perfectly fits her," followed by heart eyes emojis.

A second wrote: "Wendy you look fabulous!" A third added: "Girl that dress is on fire!" And a fourth said: "Your dress is beautiful!"

MORE: Wendy Williams reveals major change in appearance

READ: Wendy Williams opens up about the importance of tolerating her son's father

Fans loved Wendy's shirt dress

Wendy often dazzles fans with her figure-hugging ensembles. Earlier this month, she put her fabulous physique on display in a belted jumpsuit for her show.

The star wowed the audience and her Instagram fans when she rocked up in a black, one-piece outfit that was cinched at the waist. Impressed with her own appearance, Wendy posed up a storm as she asked: "Are you feelin the fit?"

Thebe Magugu Shirt Dress, $472, 24S.com

Her followers loved her look and let Wendy know it. "Wow, gorgeous," wrote one, while another said: "I need that jumpsuit," and several more called The Wendy Williams Show host, "beautiful'.

Wendy's life has been put under the microscope for her new TV documentary Wendy Williams: What a Mess!

MORE: 23 celebrity splits that happened during lockdown

Wendy displayed her cinched waist in this jumpsuit

The show, which debuted on Lifetime in January, focused on the breakdown of her marriage to ex-husband Kevin Hunter and her struggles with addiction.

Wendy, who shares 20-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. with her ex, spoke about her "year from hell" on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show recently. She branded her ex a "serial cheat" and accused him of playing away from home while she was pregnant.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.