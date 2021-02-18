The tragic story behind Al Roker's past health battle He wasn't taking care of himself

Al Roker has come out fighting following a battle with prostate cancer, but long before he was diagnosed with the disease he was battling another health crisis.

The much-loved Today show weatherman once weighed 340lbs and his unhealthy lifestyle threatened to take over.

He famously underwent gastric surgery and shed an incredible 100lbs and while he has been open about his weight loss, one of the main reasons behind it is heartbreaking.

Not only did he want to overhaul his health for his wife, Deborah Roberts, but for his beloved father, who has since passed away.

Looking back on his weight gain he said in 2013 that it was a combination of "not feeling worthy," and that he "really liked food".

Al kept promising those around him that he would start looking after himself but it wasn't until his dad, Albert Lincoln Roker, Sr., was on his deathbed that he truly took stock of the situation.

Al with his wife Deborah before he lost weight

"I don't know if you've ever had to make a deathbed promise to someone you love," Al wrote in his memoir, Never Goin' Back: Winning The Weight Loss Battle for Good. "But if you have, you know the kind of guilt and massive responsibility I felt in that moment."

Just a few weeks after his father died, Al discovered Deborah was pregnant with their son, Nicky. His dad never got to meet his grandson.

While Al stuck to the weight loss promise he made, when his mother was then hospitalised in 2011, he turned to food for comfort and fell back into bad habits - he gained 40lbs.

Al recently paid tribute to his late parents

"I was out of my routine, commuting [to Long Island] to see her, and feeling guilty, either that I wasn’t spending enough time with the kids and Deborah, or that I wasn’t being there enough with my mom," Al told Parade.

"I consoled myself with food. I got blindsided and, I think, to a ­certain extent, I got cocky."

Al maintains a healthy lifestyle for himself and his family

It was an incredibly tough time for Al, but with the support of his family and friends, he got back on track.

Today, he lives a healthy lifestyle and maintains his 190lb frame with a balanced diet, exercise and an amazing wife who has stood by him for 26 years.

"She's my rock," he admits.

