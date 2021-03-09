Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt message to daughter Harper The former Spice Girls star has a close bond with her daughter

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet tribute to her daughter Harper on International Women's Day on Monday.

The former Spice Girls star shared a photo of herself with her arms wrapped around her little girl, which was taken at London Fashion Week in September 2020.

"Harper Seven," VB wrote, followed by a love heart emoji. "So proud to be raiding such a smart, kind girl. I've always told her that she can achieve anything she wants to, because she can!"

WATCH: Victoria Beckham dances up a storm with daughter Harper

Victoria looked chic in black trousers and a white blouse while Harper sported a purple floral dress from her mum's Spring 2021 collection.

The whole family appeared to celebrate International Women's Day. Victoria also posted a sweet clip of her nine-year-old daughter saying: "Happy International Women's Day! Today is the day where we celebrate all girls from around the world."

Fans loved the sweet video, writing: "So smart and beautiful. Like Mommy," and: "So sweet! Such a beautiful soul!"

David Beckham, meanwhile, marked the occasion by paying tribute to his wife Victoria, daughter Harper and his mother Sandra. The former England footballer, 45, uploaded a series of heartwarming pictures of his loved ones on Instagram.

David Beckham also shared photos of his daughter to mark International Women's Day

"I've been so lucky to have such incredible and strong women inspire me throughout my life," he wrote. "Today and every day we celebrate all women around the world… Happy International Women's day."

Victoria and David are currently living in Miami with their three youngest children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, while their eldest child Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are in Los Angeles.

The Beckhams have been in Miami since December, where they marked the end of 2020. They are believed to be staying in their £19million home, which is located inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum. It has 62 floors and is home to just 100 tenants.

