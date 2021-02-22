We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Viewers were missing their traditional episode of Dancing on Ice at the weekend, but there was a chance to walk down memory lane with a 'Best of' show.

And we even got to look back on some of presenter Holly Willoughby's fabulous outfits over the years! The star shared a sweet video rounding up her best moments on Instagram on Sunday, and we couldn't help but swoon over one of her most memorable gowns.

MORE: Holly's best-ever Dancing On Ice gowns

She captioned it: "See you on @itv at 6pm... tonight on @dancingonice we are taking a look back and celebrating the highs and lows of our time on the ice... see you there."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly stuns in throwback video

Holly's corseted red dress was certainly a showstopper, and many fans couldn't help but comment on it.

SHOP: 10 spring fashion buys we bet Holly Willoughby will be wearing this season

"Love Holly in the red dress, absolutely stunning," one wrote, while another added: "That was a surprise watching all the old DOI... you looked so beautiful in all your dresses Holly."

Holly wore Nobody's Child for Monday's This Morning

The star has been wowing us with her glamorous gowns on the ice since 2006, and we love her for it! And though there wasn't a new outfit to swoon over on Sunday, Holly's looks for the 2021 series certainly haven't disappointed - including the stunning bubblegum pink number she wore last week.

MORE: Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rebekah Vardy and more

Holly returned to her This Morning hosting duties on Monday morning, too, looking beautiful in a chic mini dress from Nobody's Child.

SHOP SIMILAR: Nobody's Child mini dress, £35, M&S

She wrote on Instagram: "Morning Monday... Hi there... we're back! How are you doing... can’t wait to see you at 10am on @thismorning ... missed you! Dress by @nobodyschild boots @andotherstories."

If you're after Holly's latest pick, you're in luck, as it's currently available for £35 on the brand's website - though there's only one size left. There's also a very similar version in Marks & Spencer's range from the brand, costing £35. Tempted?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.