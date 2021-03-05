We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Carole Middleton looks beautiful in a new photoshoot with Good Housekeeping magazine - and plenty of fans have commented on how incredible she looks, rocking everything from skinny jeans to platform trainers.

The busy business owner talked about everything from family life to her company, Party Pieces, in the cover interview - which also saw her don some chic outfits that reminded us of the styles her daughters Pippa and Kate love to wear.

MORE: Carole Middleton reveals fun activities with daughters Kate and Pippa's children

In fact, proud mum Carole even has the same pair of Penelope Chilvers trainers as Pippa. The party planner rocked the velvet sneakers in her magazine shoot, and her youngest daughter has also been pictured wearing them while strolling in London with son Arthur.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate and Pippa's sweet sisterly moments

In two of the snaps, Carole models her Zara skinny jeans with colourful jumpers - one from another of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, Whistles, and another from cashmere label Jumper 1234.

Paradise trainers, £219, Penelope Chilvers

And for the cover of the magazine, the Middleton matriarch opted for a chic midi dress from Wyse London, which certainly had a hint of royal style about it.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's home has a secret optical illusion – can you spot it?

Both Pippa and Kate love their Zara buys, and Kate is known to own a number of pairs of jeans from the brand. Carole was also pictured wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress - another of Kate's favourite royal designers.

The Middleton ladies love their skinny jeans!

After the pictures began circulating on social media, many fans commented on the similarities between Carole's sense of style and her royal daughters'.

MORE: The real reason Kate Middleton loves wearing green - a colour expert reveals all

"This dress is cute! It's clear where Kate gets her style from, or maybe Mrs Middleton is inspired by her fashionable daughter," one wrote on Instagram.

Pippa, Carole and Kate have shared a similar style for many years

Another added: "Love her jeans," and a further fan wrote: "I think Pippa looks even more like her mum."

The magazine stated that Carole also collaborated with royal makeup artist Hannah Martin for the shoot, who also did Princess Eugenie's wedding makeup - and is thought to have coached Kate with some beauty lessons before her big day! These Middleton ladies clearly share very similar taste...