Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal NEW home – and it's a Hollywood dream The couple's original £1.3million home was demolished in July

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are creating their dream home from scratch and judging by a picture shared by the couple on Monday, the final results will be incredible.

Taking to their new joint Instagram account dedicated to the evolution of their "dream home", the couple shared a picture of the house they bought and how their new build will look once work is completed.

"Here's the lovely house that we purchased back in 2019 vs what we are hoping to create. It's been a long process so far and still a long way to go but sooner or later we will have the house, we could have only ever dreamed of. #grateful.

"Thanks to @tidyworkstudio for creating the CGI image of our home, to help us see what we have chosen come to life. Great job," they wrote.

Fans of the couple rushed to comment on the before and after picture, many labelling it "gorgeous" and "fabulous".

"It's going to be amazing!!!" wrote another follower, whilst a second added: "Wow, that's going to look stunning x."

The couple's new home has an incredible driveway and entrance and features big windows all across. As for what it will look like inside, the duo have been sharing a lot of inspiration images and asking fans for thoughts.

Their influence no doubt seems to be very Hollywood, where Mark lives for several years whilst working for E!. Several of the snaps shared, including a stunning staircase, bathrooms and kitchens seem to be influenced by the homes of American stars we love to follow.

Mark and Michelle bought their new £1.3million Essex home in October last year and demolished it in July.