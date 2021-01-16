Stacey Dooley's dreamy hair transformation leaves fans swooning The former Strictly star has gone for a brand new look!

Stacey Dooley teased a hair transformation last month – and now, she's finally revealed the full results on Instagram.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion showed off her new fringe on Saturday, which has grown out slightly due to lockdown meaning she hasn't been able to have a trim.

READ: Stacey Dooley shares rare photo of her mum – and they're two peas in a pod!

Last month, Stacey revealed she had finally had a fringe cut in after contemplating it since 2018, with her hairstylist, Eamonn Hughes, adding a few wispy strands to frame her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off quarantine hairstyle

Now though, after a few weeks of unavoidable neglect, she is sporting a gorgeous sweeping fringe which perfectly complements her fiery red hair – and fans love it!

"Yes to the bangs sis!" wrote one. "Look at you! All grown up cute and what not! Loving the new cut," said another. "Love it!" added a third. "Gorge," gushed a fourth.

RELATED: Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley spark debate with latest change to home

READ: Stacey Dooley's home renovation plans divide fans - photos

Stacey revealed the results of her grown-out fringe on Instagram

Stacey revealed in her caption that she had her haircut before lockdown, writing: "You a genius w/them scissors...LOVIN MY BANGS.... (I HAD MY HAIR CUT AGES AGO.....NOT IN LOCKDOWN BEFORE EVERYONE GETS READY TO SHARPEN THE KNIVES)."

When Stacey first revealed her hair makeover in December, it looked very different! "The fringe (ish) is back," she captioned a clip on Instagram. In the caption, she added: "I’ve been talking about this since 2018 btw."

Stacey had her fringe cut in last month

The video showed her hair tied back into a low bun while the front strands of her hair were much shorter and more uniform than the sweeping fringe she is rocking now.

The video came after Stacey shared a fun clip - watch the video above - of her playing with her hair as she self-isolated at home during the first coronavirus lockdown.

In order to see what her hair would look like with a fringe, she tied her hair into a ponytail and pulled the ends over her forehead, creating a thick and spiky look – very different to her 70s-inspired look today!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.