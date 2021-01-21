We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday was historic in so many ways, with countless meaningful moments - though few will forget 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman and her moving recital of poem The Hill We Climb.

It was a political affair, but undoubtedly statements were made sartorially, too - and Amanda joined the likes of vice president Kamala Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama and current First Lady Jill Biden in getting viewers talking with her wardrobe choices.

"Wow. Amanda Gorman scooping both the best speaker and the best outfit prizes today. Incredible woman," one wrote on Twitter.

WATCH: Amanda was the inaugural poet at the event

Another added: "I think this was my favorite moment of the entire inauguration ceremony. The words, the delivery, the outfit (come on that was on point!) the performance, the backdrop... and the spirit of it. I was filled with - in a word - hope."

She added a bedazzled face mask to her look, too

The young poet rocked a statement Prada coat in optimistic yellow, which is unsurprisingly selling out quickly after its landmark outing on Wednesday.

Amanda's bold satin headband, which caught the eye of many, is also from the Italian designer, and is still available to buy online.

In January, Amanda told Vogue that her choice of yellow was a nod to the new First Lady. She said: "I'm also wearing a yellow coat, which is my own nod to Dr. Jill Biden, who was the one who recommended me in the first place, and I'm so honored by that. She said, 'I saw this video of you and you were wearing yellow and I loved it.'"

There was meaning behind Amanda's jewellery choices, too, which was in fact gifted to her by Oprah Winfrey - who also sent Maya Angelou a blue Chanel coat and gloves for her address at Bill Clinton's 1993 inauguration.

Her ring, crafted in the shape of a caged bird, was a nod to Maya Angelou's work I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

In her Vogue interview, Amanda revealed that fashion is particularly important to her identity, adding: "I'm glad we can talk about the fashion, because it has so much meaning to me, and it's my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me."

