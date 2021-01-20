Vogue Williams opens up about baby number three The famous mum took to Instagram

Vogue Williams sat down for a fan Q&A on Wednesday, confirming that she wants to have another child with husband Spencer Matthews – if not two more!

When asked by one of her social media followers: "Will you be having any more beautiful children?" the Irish model replied: "We would love more for sure! We always said four but our house is very busy so we would have to see."

Vogue also revealed that despite the fact that she seemed to "glide" though her pregnancies on Instagram, she actually had a difficult time when pregnant with both Theodore and little Gigi.

A second Instagrammer asked Vogue: "Did you struggle with your pregnancies? You seem to have glided through them."

The Heart Radio host responded: "Wow that's Instagram for you! I had very bad sickness with T until 17 weeks. I was sick every single day with Gigi until the day I gave birth. It was really difficult but all worth it in the end."

What's more, the mother-of-two even revealed the secret to her and former Made in Chelsea star Spencer's marriage.

One of Vogue's fans asked her: "How do you make your relationship with Spencer work so well?"

"We're best friends," explained Vogue.

"There is nobody I want to spend my time with more than Spencer. We don't argue very often but of course have disagreements.

"We like the same things so we don't fight over what to watch or what to order. Although he flat out refused to watch Bridgerton. The Duke kept me company instead."

