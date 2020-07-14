The 15 best leopard print face masks to show off your wilder side Shop these purr-fect face coverings in 2020’s hottest animal print

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re all getting to discover a facet of ourselves we never knew existed: our face mask style. You just might find that if you’re a big fan of a certain look or print in your wardrobe, that you’re drawn to that aesthetic when it comes to face coverings. For example, if you love love LOVE leopard print, what could be better than a leopard print face mask?

Yes, the year’s hottest animal print motif is also a fabulous motif for a face mask. Just ask Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington, who rocked one for the #wearadamnmask challenge, where you can discover your favourite celebrities’ favourite face mask styles. (We’ve even made it easy for you to shop those A-list looks, too.)

Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington, left, and supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio are loving the leopard print mask trend

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio also showed off her inner big cat, venturing out in Los Angeles wearing a leopard print mask.

So what are you waiting for? Check out these purrrr-fect face mask looks.

Shop the best leopard print face masks:

Aggi 'Panter' masks, set of three, other designs available, £30, Wolf & Badger

This leopard print face covering comes in a pack of two with a tiger print mask, and £1 of each set sold will go to Oxfam

ASOS Design unisex 2 pack face covering in animal prints, £12, ASOS

Made from anti-bacterial Silver Ion fabric

Face mask in Leopard, £17.95, Pacamask

A trio of face masks including one leopard print

Splendid face masks, pack of three, £22.30, Shopbop

Can't choose a colour? Pick all of them!

Rainbow leopard print face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

An on-trend mask in one of the hottest metallic colours of the years

Rose gold leopard print face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

If you like the Pink Panther, you'll love this bold face covering

Pink and black animal print mask, £12.65, Zazzle

A monochrome show leopard look

Black and white leopard print face mask, £9.50, Etsy

The perfect combination if you can't decide between florals and animal print

Hibiscus face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

Another unexpected floral meets animal print design we love

Floral leopard face mask, £14.87, Redbubble

Who says there's only one way to do animal print? Here's a fun twist on the leopard theme

Leaping Leopard Mask, £11.49, Redbubble

This face mask is taking leopard quite literally and we kind of love it

Leopard whiskers face mask, £11.49, Redbubble

Channel your inner rock chick with a Rolling Stones-inspired mask

Flowatious leopard face mask, £13.18, Redbubble

Is that Barbra Streisand? Yes, that's Barbra Streisand

Hello Gorgeous Leopard face mask, £11.49, Redbubble

The social distancing fashion combo you never knew you needed

Leopard print face mask and matching scrunchie set, £9.99, Etsy