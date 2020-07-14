The 15 best leopard print face masks to show off your wilder side

Karen Silas
If you’re looking for a face mask that makes a fashion statement, try a face covering in one of 2020’s hottest on trend patterns, leopard print.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re all getting to discover a facet of ourselves we never knew existed: our face mask style. You just might find that if you’re a big fan of a certain look or print in your wardrobe, that you’re drawn to that aesthetic when it comes to face coverings. For example, if you love love LOVE leopard print, what could be better than a leopard print face mask?
Yes, the year’s hottest animal print motif is also a fabulous motif for a face mask. Just ask Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington, who rocked one for the #wearadamnmask challenge, where you can discover your favourite celebrities’ favourite face mask styles. (We’ve even made it easy for you to shop those A-list looks, too.)
Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington, left, and supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio are loving the leopard print mask trend
Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio also showed off her inner big cat, venturing out in Los Angeles wearing a leopard print mask.
So what are you waiting for? Check out these purrrr-fect face mask looks.
Shop the best leopard print face masks:
Aggi 'Panter' masks, set of three, other designs available, £30, Wolf & Badger
This leopard print face covering comes in a pack of two with a tiger print mask, and £1 of each set sold will go to Oxfam
ASOS Design unisex 2 pack face covering in animal prints, £12, ASOS
Made from anti-bacterial Silver Ion fabric
Face mask in Leopard, £17.95, Pacamask
A trio of face masks including one leopard print
Splendid face masks, pack of three, £22.30, Shopbop
Can't choose a colour? Pick all of them!
Rainbow leopard print face mask, £12.65, Zazzle
An on-trend mask in one of the hottest metallic colours of the years
Rose gold leopard print face mask, £12.65, Zazzle
If you like the Pink Panther, you'll love this bold face covering
Pink and black animal print mask, £12.65, Zazzle
A monochrome show leopard look
Black and white leopard print face mask, £9.50, Etsy
The perfect combination if you can't decide between florals and animal print
Hibiscus face mask, £12.65, Zazzle
Another unexpected floral meets animal print design we love
Floral leopard face mask, £14.87, Redbubble
Who says there's only one way to do animal print? Here's a fun twist on the leopard theme
Leaping Leopard Mask, £11.49, Redbubble
This face mask is taking leopard quite literally and we kind of love it
Leopard whiskers face mask, £11.49, Redbubble
Channel your inner rock chick with a Rolling Stones-inspired mask
Flowatious leopard face mask, £13.18, Redbubble
Is that Barbra Streisand? Yes, that's Barbra Streisand
Hello Gorgeous Leopard face mask, £11.49, Redbubble
The social distancing fashion combo you never knew you needed
Leopard print face mask and matching scrunchie set, £9.99, Etsy