Victoria Beckham looked like a sun goddess in her latest photo – and we are in love with her dress!

The fashion designer penned a touching tribute to BFF Elton John on Thursday in honour of his 74th birthday, but we couldn't take our eyes off of her flowing maxi frock.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared a sweet throwback of herself and Elton sunning themselves on his yacht back in 2019.

Victoria looked effortlessly chic wearing one of her own designs, of course. The halterneck number had a lovely flowing finish and the fashionista added a gold chain and wore her famous brown hair tied back in a low ponytail.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: "Happy Birthday @eltonjohn! We all love you so so much xxx kisses from us all!"

Victoria was such a big fan of her dreamy dress that she even designed it in black and wore it to the 2018 Fashion Awards. In fact, the mum-of-four revealed on Instagram at the time that it was her "favourite" from her whole collection.

Victoria's flowing maxi dress is perfect for summer

Sadly, both colour versions are no longer available, but Victoria has designed a very similar dress in black for her 2021 collection.

According to the product description, Victoria looked to the "icons of the 70s for inspiration". The 'Satin-trimmed silk-crepe' maxi dress is made from fluid silk-crepe "that'll drape effortlessly over your frame and is trimmed with pretty satin bows at the neck and back".

Satin-trimmed Maxi Dress, £1,790, Net-a-Porter

Earlier this week, Victoria showcased a gorgeous matching linen set from her collection. The two-piece features a V-neck top which costs £690 and matching trousers for £750, but the pieces can be styled separately to achieve a number of different looks.

Talking about the set over on her Instagram, she wrote: "Today’s look! Love this matching set from my Spring Summer collection. It's made from a woven linen so is super lightweight and comfortable. I love how it moves."

