Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are couple goals in the cutest matching vacation look

Whether Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are pushing their daughter around in a high-fashion stroller or showing off their own street style, we simply can’t get enough of the star-studded couple.

The Queen & Slim star and her husband are currently enjoying a spring getaway, and Jodie shared the sweetest snap from it.

Jodie and Joshua rocked matching neon nails on their tropical vacation

In the photo she shared on her Instagram Story, the Anne Boleyn star and Joshua kick back in a tropical bungalow, with the Little Fires Everywhere star revealing a flash of his printed swimming trunks as he propped up his foot.

Jodie rested her toes on his swimming trunks and showed off her neon green toenail polish, which happened to match the hue on his toenails. “Best friend, husband, girl dad,” she captioned the photo.

Their daughter Janie is still little (she was born last April), but we wouldn’t be surprised if the tyke is sporting the shade on her nails too.

Neon hues are a big trend this spring, and so are pops of bright color as we head into warmer months. We loved the duo’s matching shades and found a similar neon green hue for $7.99 on Amazon.

Duri Nail Polish, $7.99, Amazon

Jodie wore a different color on her manicured fingernails and put the multicolored-designed on display as she palmed a piece of purple fruit while relaxing near the ocean in a bikini.

And that was just the beginning of her stylish vacation snaps.

Per usual, the thesp went on to show off another dreamy look from her closet in a post she shared on Instagram Thursday, in which she relaxes on a lounge chair on a white sandy beach wearing a white Gucci caftan topped with colorful flowers.

Jodie gave us total vacation style inspo in her Gucci caftan

The model-turned-actress completed the look with oversized square-rimmed Gucci shades and a matching headwrap wrapped around her locs.

“Tuned in to #GucciAria from paradise @gucci @alessandro_michele.,” SWIPE for a surprise,” she captioned it.

In the video clip that followed, Jodie gets up from her chair and tries to strip down to her white bikini but her head gets caught in the caftan.

“The last part of the video is everything,” a fan commented with a crying laughing emoji. “The skin though. The glow though”, another replied.

It’s true. Jodie is giving us all the vacation inspo we need.

