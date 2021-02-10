Jodie Turner-Smith makes jaws drop as Anne Boleyn - and her famous friends can’t believe the transformation Two stunning photos have been released - and they're incredible.

There’s something about Jodie Turner-Smith.

The British model-turned-actress captivated fans when she landed the role of Queen in the Melina Matsoukas-directed Queen and Slim, and with just one photo in her new role as Anne Boleyn, she made jaws drop again. Call it a mix of undeniable talent, incredible style, and a splash of 'je ne sais quoi.'

Jodie Turner-Smith wowed friends and fans when she shared this snap

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson’s baby stroller has gold wings - and it’s $1700

In the photo Jodie shared on Instagram Thursday, she stares into the camera giving a troubled look, wearing a headpiece complete with a veil, a black velvet dress, and a pearl necklace with a gold pendant. From that one still, it was clear that fans are not only in for a powerful performance, but a stunning display of period fashion too.

Fans and the new mom’s friends were wowed and quickly hit her comments to sing her praises. “THIS RIGHT HERE,” Kerry Washington wrote, adding heart emojis. “Yup yup here for this,” Ellen Pompeo chimed in. “Gorgeous congratulations,” Cynthia Erivo replied.

Jodie stars in the upcoming Anne Boleyn film as Anne Boleyn, the ill-fated second wife of Henry VIII.

SHOP: 15 incredible black-owned fashion and beauty essentials you need on your radar

According to British Vogue, the period drama will be a three-part psychological thriller that unfolds during the final months of Anne’s life at court. It will center on the Queen’s failed attempts to save herself from her beheading.

Jodie stuns in the film in this photo British Vogue shared

"I loved the script, and the humanity of the person at the center of it," Jodie told the magazine. "It resonated with me as a story about motherhood, having just had my own child, and it highlights the many ways in which female bodies were policed and politicized, and still are."

SHOP: The best Valentine's Day gifts for her

British Vogue shared a breathtaking snap of Jodie sitting on a throne in a green structured gown complete with a corseted bodice and paired with a matching headpiece.

We can’t wait to see this film.