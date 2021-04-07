We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden shocked fans on Tuesday when she posed in nothing but an oversized white shirt for a photo posted on her Instagram.

The star sparked quite the reaction from fans who were concerned about the freezing weather that left much of the UK in a spring snow shower yesterday. Braving the cold, Amanda looked incredible as she donned nothing but an unbuttoned white shirt. We're officially obsessed with the look.

Posing against the cherry blossom tree, the star caused a stir in her Instagram comments, with one fan writing: "Looking great! Loving the spring vibes" whilst another shared: "Amanda you look breathtaking as always!"

Good friend and fellow presenter, Tess Daly, took to the comments to compliment Amanda, writing: "super cute" beneath the playful photo.

It's not the first time Amanda has rocked the oversized shirt look – which is proving to be quite the trend for spring. For last week's Heart Radio, the presenter opted for a daring look that simply included an oversized shirt layered underneath a sleeveless jumper from Zara.

The presenter looks effortlessly glam in the minimal outfit

Styled by Karl Willett, Amanda kept her colour scheme neutral for the breakfast show, pairing her outfit with a brown knitted vest with nude strappy heels.

For those who love Amanda's daring look, you can recreate it with this simple oversized shirt from M&S – perfect for modelling the effortless look at home.

Pure Cotton Oversized Shirt, £25, Marks & Spencer

If you want to layer the shirt beneath knitted vests, you might want to opt for a few sizes larger to truly embrace the oversized chic style. Don't be afraid to hunt for shirts in the men's section too – this satin shirt in champagne from ASOS gives us real luxe vibes. Perfect for those who wish to wear their outfit from day to night.

Oversized Satin Shirt, £25, ASOS

