This Morning's Ruth Langsford undergoes incredible makeover – 'I'm SO happy' The star showed off her new hair on Instagram

This Morning's Ruth Langsford made the most of her first day of "freedom" as lockdown eased in the UK and headed to her favourite hairdresser and nail technician for a much-deserved makeover.

Eamonn Holmes' wife shared her transformation journey with her more than one million fans, and couldn't have been happier with the results.

Taking to Instagram at the end of the day, she wrote: "Nails & highlights in one day....I'm SO happy!! Thank you @steffmiller83 @leobancroft Great to have you all back."

Ruth's fans were quick to react to her new look, with one saying: "You look so beautiful Ruth xxx." A second added: "Loving your colour x."

A third praised her and her husband Eamonn for being so "genuine", writing: "Always so honest and truthful Ruth you stood it out like the rest of us and didn't have them secretly done that’s why we all love you and Eamonn you are both so genuine and don’t think your better than anyone else. [sic]"

For her hair transformation, Ruth headed to her go-to place - The Leo Bancroft Salon, which also took to Instagram to repost her video.

Ruth showed off her gorgeous manicure

"So great to have you back @Ruthlangsford x," Leo wrote back.

As for her nails, Ruth entrusted her nail technician friend Sam and later showed off her new pink manicure on Instagram, writing: "Who knew we would be so ridiculously excited to get our nails done?!! Thank you @samsnails .... great to have you back!"

And while fans were again full of praise, many wondered why Ruth and Eamonn were not presenting This Morning, as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield continue to be off.

"Look fabulous! When are you back on This Morning was so disappointed when you weren't on today?" one wrote.

This week, ahead of Holly and Phillip's return next week, This Morning is being presented by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, who took over Fridays earlier this year.