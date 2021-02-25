Lisa Rinna looks stunning in bikini photo taken by her husband The famous mum took to Instagram

Lisa Rinna has shared a sensational photo of herself striking a pose in a coral bikini, and what's more, the photo was taken by none other than her husband Harry Hamlin!

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Lisa can be seen looking down the camera lense with her hair slicked back as she wades in the ocean, and the famous mum captioned her picture: "Harry Hamlin is not a bad photographer."

It seems that Lisa and her other half had enjoyed a beautiful day at the beach.

Before long, the TV star's followers were rushing in their dozens to share complimentary messages beneath the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's photo.

"Rock it mama!" one exclaimed.

"Damn!" added another, with a third saying: "Remind Harry Hamlin that he is a very lucky man. Gorgeous."

Lisa shared the snap on Instagram

It's certainly not the first time that the 57-year-old has floored her fans in the last week.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Lisa totally transformed for a new photoshoot, sharing a photo of herself wearing a princess-like blue dress on social media.

Lisa's short, pixie-like tresses were nowhere to be seen, with a show-stopping ponytail in their place.

Uploading a photo in which she could be seen posing up a storm against a green screen, Lisa quipped: "So hard for it honey."

It's no surprise that her followers were quick to respond to her new look.

"Gorgeous!" one told Lisa.

"Wow that dress in that color was made for you. Gorgeous," echoed another Instagram user while a third simply added: "Queen."

