Kim Kardashian's surprising house confession has fans in disbelief

Kim Kardashian currently lives in Los Angeles with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, while Kayne West reportedly resides in Wyoming amid their divorce.

The reality star's jaw-dropping mansion has been shown off on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the cover of Architectural Digest and on Kim's social channels – but one area you may not see much of is the pool, and that's because Kim's never actually been in it!

The SKIMS owner's shock confession came in a video interview which was released for Architectural Digest. Readers sent in their burning questions, and one of which was "when was the last time you used the pool?".

To that, Kim candidly replied: "I've never used our pool actually. Can you believe that?"

Kanye's face said it all – even he was shocked at his wife's admission, and Twitter fans were in agreement with the Stronger singer.

Peter Wertz landscaping pic.twitter.com/BmSmp27k5C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Kim has never been in her picture-perfect swimming pool

One wrote: "Still can’t believe you haven’t used the pool" and another said: "Girl, use your pool please." A third commented: "Wow!! Nooo Way Jose!!" A few days after the video was released, one fan simply asked: "Do you think Kim Kardashian is finally utilising her pool?"

Kim's home has minimalist interiors throughout

Despite not actually making a splash, it seems as though Kim is still rather taken by her idyllic outdoor space as she shared two beautiful images of the immaculate area designed by Peter Wertz.

Inside, the interiors are down to Axel Vervoordt who worked with Kanye to nail the design. The "minimalist monastery" design is a piece of art with seemingly never-ending corridors, a beige theme throughout and many new-age features.

Kim loves the massive bathroom at her LA pad

The couple purchased the property for $20million and through their renovations it is now reported by Kim's mother Kris Jenner to be worth a whopping $60million! We are yet to know whether Kim will remain living here with her family once the divorce is finalised.

